LOCAL estate agents are celebrating a double win for their part of a national award-winning team.
Husband and wife duo, Elly and Jonathan Dawson, of EweMove Sales & Lettings York, are part of the team which received the awards for best national sales and best national lettings agency at the EA Masters event.
The awards looked at 25,000 estate agency offices, considering data from Rightmove and mystery shopping exercises.
Elly said: "We were independently judged on our property marketing, customer service and our results during a data analysis project and a large-scale mystery shopping exercise. EweMove is also consistently at the top of the review site Trustpilot estate agency league table with over 10,000 reviews from buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants and that’s down to going the extra mile to ensure our clients are happy. I’m proud to be part of a company that places the client’s happiness at the centre of everything it does.”
She added: “Despite the challenges of this year, the market is very active with lots of demand from buyers whose needs have changed over the past few months or people wanting to take advantage of the Stamp Duty holiday.
We have adapted our ways of working to ensure that everything we do follows the government’s safety guidelines. So, whether you prefer virtual or physical appointments we are able to accommodate the needs of our customers.