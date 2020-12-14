THE hunt is on for vandals who targeted a mini bus at a childrens' nursery five times.
North Yorkshire Police say the vehicle that was damaged belongs to Little Footsteps Nursery on Columbus Ravine in Scarborough.
A police spokesman said: "It was damaged on five occasions with the latest incident being reported on Wednesday (December 9) and believed to have taken place in the days prior. It involved a suspect damaging the rear tyres of the minibus with what is thought to be a screwdriver.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone in the area or near the minibus between 8 pm and 8am. We believe it could be happening during the night and into the early hours.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200223824.
Comments are closed on this article.