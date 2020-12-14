A FOCUS on staff wellbeing helped Garbutt + Elliott win Yorkshire’s Best Employer of the Year award.

Judges of the Yorkshire Accountancy Awards said the accountancy, advisory and audit firm was committed to people at every level.

“It’s the winner’s commitment to staff wellbeing that really stands out, alongside its sense of community that has seen it raise significant funds for charity.”

The firm which has offices in York and Leeds enjoyed turnover growth of 28 per cent last year, and has taken on 44 apprentices and three new partners.

Russell Turner, managing partner, said: “We believe we create an energising and rewarding place to work and our culture is focused on the ethos that our people matter. The foundation for every successful business is to have a team of brilliant people who are passionate about who they are and what they stand for.”

He added: “Our ongoing investment in our people includes a series of training initiatives, Leadership Programmes and 1-2-1 mentoring.

“Staff wellbeing is also taken very seriously and throughout the Covid pandemic we’ve promoted our 2020 Wellbeing Calendar, highlighting regular events, support and light-hearted moments to help everyone through these challenging times. Having happy and motivated staff is intrinsic to our continued growth and delivering a great service to our clients.

“The judges touched on our community activities and leading up to Covid we had raised £15,000 for our chosen charities.

“This award means a lot to Garbutt + Elliott, everyone has worked so hard during this pandemic to ensure our clients continue to receive a great service. At the end of the day a business can only be the best employer if it has the best employees and so I would like to say a huge thank you to the whole team for their support and commitment.”