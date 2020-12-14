PUPILS in York have taken the unusual step of creating a video to celebrate their unsung school heroes.

Sixth formers at The Mount School have released a six-minute video in which girls and staff pay tribute to the teams working behind the scenes for all their support and hard work.

The heart-warming messages of thanks highlight the work of the cleaning staff, chefs and the maintenance team as well as teachers and support staff, and round off 2020 at the all-girl Quaker school.

The video was published and circulated to the school community in the final newsletter of term, with a message from students Georgia and Charlotte, both 18, who compiled the video, combined with interviews they had conducted.

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone this year for coping so well with these unprecedented times.

"Members of the school community want to say a huge thank you to each and every unsung hero who has worked tirelessly this year. Attached is a video that celebrates the hard-working ‘unsung’ members within the school community.”

Watch the video https://vimeo.com/489517228

The idea was first inspired by the Bar Convent’s appeal for decorated angels and messages to hang in their Blossom Street windows during the Christmas period.

Mount girls in Year 7 and Year 9 sent in decorated angels for the appeal.

Head of Sixth Form at The Mount, Michael Spiers, said: “The College pupils, inspired by Bar Convent’s community outreach, thought about how they could make a difference at the end of what has been quite an extraordinary year. This initiative was their incredibly thoughtful response.”

A spokeswoman for Bar Convent, who has seen the video, said: “This video is really an inspiration. What an amazing, thoughtful, caring and talented group of students you have there at the Mount School.

"We have been truly overwhelmed by the response we had for the angels project and to see that this has grown in such a positive way really means so much to us.

"Kindness and an appreciation for others is the perfect message for Christmas and beyond.”

Adrienne Richmond, principal of The Mount School, said: “As we approach Christmas, we will all be thinking about wider friends and family and those who matter to us most.

"I asked girls to think about who matters to them and how they thank them. I asked them to think about how this Christmas, they can stop and show their appreciation for the special people in their life.

"I urged them to act and make those things happen. It is wonderful to see how the College girls were inspired to create their unsung heroes video.”