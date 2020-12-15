Brian Watson, in his recent letter about the Castle Gateway, is absolutely right when he asks who is looking after our heritage in this lovely city?
It does seem to be all about money over conservation.
When the public consultations were going on about Castle Gateway, many residents made recommendations about meandering Piccadilly Road so that cars would go down slower, or else putting cycle tracks either side of the road to make it safer for cyclists, and about making the bridge across the Foss an attractive feature to tie in with the Castle Museum, the Women’s Prison and the lovely waterwheel in the grounds of the Castle Museum.
You would think that the planners and architects would look at the buildings around the Castle Mills carpark (not Ryedale House, which is an eyesore) which have lovely colour stone work and don’t look imposing and design something that was in keeping with Clifford’s Tower, the walls, Fishergate Postern etc.
But alas all the recommendations were ignored, the road remains straight and wide, there are no cycle tracks for cyclists, the building is now eight storeys which it does not have to be - and it is rather ugly. However, the powers-that-be voted for it, so in the end we have an ugly scar, with an ugly bridge, in the making.
Lynette Mills, Fishergate