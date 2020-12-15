Let’s get down to specifics of how the government is hiding reality from us all on Brexit.
‘The Parties shall not use their respective environmental or labour laws and regulations in a manner which would constitute a means of arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination against the other Party, or a disguised restriction on international trade’.
This phrase, taken directly from the UK/Japan trade agreement, confirms that the UK agrees not to lower environmental standards as part of its deal with that country.
The UK/Japan deal also contains undertakings on state subsidies, intellectual property, corporate governance, trade regulations, agriculture, government procurement, dispute settlement, and more.
The deal agrees the UK will cede sovereignty to independent arbitrators in the event of a dispute, under the terms of the Vienna Convention.
Can someone explain why this loss of sovereignty is acceptable in a deal with Japan but a matter of life and death in an agreement with the EU?
Christian Vassie Blake Court, Wheldrake, York
Brexit is here. Get on with it
I wonder why it is that every time I notice some correspondence from Mr Vassie, I start to yawn, uncontrollably.
Brexit is here. We are a sovereign state and what is ours will remain so. So please, just adapt and get on with life.
Mick Horsman, Moorland Road, York