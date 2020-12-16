A GIRLS' football team has won the support of a York interiors shop.
Upside Down Design, in Bootham, is sponsoring Wigginton Grasshoppers FC under 13 girls’ team after 12-year-old player Scarlett Davies thought it would be great if her favourite shop could help the club.
Team members who are coached by Brett Duncan and Den Speck wore their new kit at their first match post lockdown, and each received a goodie bag from the shop to wish them luck.
Brett said: “We are very grateful to have Upside Down Design sponsor our new U13s girls kit at Wiggington Grasshoppers. Lockdown has been tough for everyone so to see the girls back playing football again and enjoying themselves is fantastic.”
Carole Whitby, of Upside Down Design, said: “I am so happy to see our branding out and alive in the community.
"We're delighted to be sponsoring the new kit for the under 13s girls team and we wish the team the best of luck for the season ahead."
Upside Down Design's homeware range has expanded to now include books, gifts for children, jewellery and skin care, alongside a full interior design service.