I see that York residents are concerned about people from Tier 3 areas coming to York.
I live in Bridlington and when we had infection rates of 200 per 100,000, people from York and the West Riding were coming to our lovely town and infecting us.
At that time their infection rates were between 500 and 900 per 100,000. They were daytrippers and caravan owners. They are still coming. At 10.30 am today there was not much parking on our seafront. Please stay away.
Philip Rippingale, Avocet Way, Bridlington