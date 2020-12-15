What a public-spirited shining example former Covid sufferer Trevor Bayfield is (Covid-survivor Trevor is now helping others to beat the virus, December 12).
His 14 plasma donations, and the results they produce, will hopefully encourage other Covid recoverers to follow his lead. The plasma helps those infected but unable to produce their own antibodies, and those who for whatever reason cannot be vaccinated. If the vaccines are 90 per cent effective, this great news means that the other 10 per cent could be safeguarded with this plasma.
Millions of plasma donations will then be needed. Now they know of its importance, I am sure the great British public will heed the call.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
