A YORK primary school is on the look out for a new head teacher.

The search is on for a new head teacher at Carr Infant and Nursery School in Ostman Road, Acomb.

The school takes pupils from age three to seven and is currently run by acting head, Samantha Walker.

They were last inspected by Ofsted back in March 2017 when they were rated 'good'.

The job is being advertised with a salary range of £59,581 - £69,031 with a start date of April next year.

The school was only built back in 2016 so has a modern ICT infrastructure, spacious classrooms a multi-purpose hall and several breakout areas. They are also have a forest school.

In a job application put out by City of York Council, the school says: "We are a welcoming school where children are well behaved, engaged, friendly and happy.

"Currently rated as good by Ofsted, we have many recognised strengths with no significant improvements identified.

"The governing body is seeking to appoint a committed and experienced individual able to provide the management and leadership to deliver our school improvement plan.

"They will raise standards, concentrating on high quality teaching and learning evidenced by good progress and achievement."

The closing date for applications is by midnight on Sunday, January 3 with shortlisting taking place by January 7 next year.

An assessment event for candidates is being held over two days towards the end of January on Monday and Tuesday, January 18 and 19.

Because of the Covid – 19 pandemic it is highly likely that the assessment event will take place remotely.

For more information, go to: http://www.nyresourcing.co.uk/headteacher-carr-infant-school/.