A "SUSPICIOUS item" discovered in an East Yorkshire town near York sparked an alert today (Monday).
Police set up a 100 metre cordon in Pocklington town centre and the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to the scene.
Humberside Police released a statement saying: "A cordon is in place after officers discovered a suspicious item whilst carrying out a pre-planned warrant at a property in Market Place, Pocklington, this morning.
"Experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are currently on the scene to assess the item and a 100m cordon has been put in place as a precaution to ensure the safety of the public."
The cordon has since been lifted after the EOD team confirmed there was no risk to the public.
"We would like to thank all those in the area for their patience and co-operation whilst we brought the incident to a safe conclusion," Humberside Police said.
"Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance, so please speak to them if you have any concerns."
