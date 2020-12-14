A "SUSPICIOUS item" discovered a property in an East Yorkshire town near York has sparked an alert.
Police have set up a 100 metre cordon in Pocklington town centre and the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are at the scene.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "A cordon is in place after officers discovered a suspicious item whilst carrying out a pre-planned warrant at a property in Market Place, Pocklington, this morning.
"Experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are currently on the scene to assess the item and a 100m cordon has been put in place as a precaution to ensure the safety of the public.
"We ask that you avoid the area at this time and thank you for your patience."
