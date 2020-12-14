TWO-THIRDS of UK people would take the Covid-19 vaccine when it is available to them, according to new research.
The poll, conducted by Harrogate-based specialist survey provider YourPoll, showed that 67 per cent of people would take up the new vaccine.
Just 26 per cent said they did not want to be vaccinated, with the rest saying they were undecided. The company's snap QuickPoll was carried out in the three days prior to the first vaccination being given in the UK on December 8.
YourPoll managing director Neil Addley said: "There has been a lot of debate about whether people would be willing to take the new vaccine over recent weeks.
"Our QuickPoll was designed to show the true feelings of ordinary members of the public, rather than those who shout loudest on social and traditional media. It's interesting that the majority said they were happy to take it, with just a quarter indicating they would decline.
"As the vaccine is rolled out to more of the population, it will be interesting to see whether those results are reflected in the real take-up numbers."
The poll was conducted on a random sample of UK residents, with 439 people taking part.
