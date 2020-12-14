MORE THAN 2,200 properties in and around York have been hit by a power cut.
Northern Powergrid said the problem was reported at 10.11am, and was affecting 2,230 properties in the postcode areas of YO26, YO30, YO32, YO60 and YO61.
These include areas of Haxby, Strensall, Huntington, Wigginton, Moor End, Stockton on the Forest, Earswick, New Earswick, Sheriff Hutton, Strensall, Easingwold, Tockwith, Green Hammerton and Upper Poppleton.
It is a result of an unexpected proplem with cables or equipment.
"We are currently working hard to restore your power," said a spokesman.
The power is expected to be restored by 11.45am.