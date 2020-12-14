EMERGENCY services were called to an incident in a York street that left windows shattered - with people saying they heard an "explosion" in the area.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew was called to reports of a "loud bang" on Bishopthorpe Road at about 10.40pm on Saturday.
A spokeswoman for the service added: "It is believed a smoke grenade type of object was thrown from a vehicle which caused smoke in the street and made some windows shatter."
Crews took no action and left the incident with the police.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident involved a firework which caused damage to a window.
People took to Facebook after hearing the "explosion" on Saturday night.
One person said: "Did anyone else hear a huge explosion last night?" Another person responded that they heard it on Nunnery Lane, while someone else said "it came from Price's Lane somewhere."
