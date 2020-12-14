NORTH Yorkshire fire service says a "loud bang" heard in York is believed to have been caused by a "smoke grenade type of object" thrown from a vehicle, which shattered windows.
The service was called to reports of a loud bang on Bishopthorpe Road at about 10.40pm on Saturday, a spokeswoman said.
She added: "It is believed a smoke grenade type of object was thrown from a vehicle which caused smoke in the street and made some windows shatter."
Crews took no action and left the incident with the police.
People took to Facebook after hearing the "explosion" on Saturday night.
One person said: "Did anyone else hear a huge explosion last night?" Another person responded that they heard it on Nunnery Lane, while someone else said "it came from Price's Lane somewhere."
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.
