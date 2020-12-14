WORK is due to start next month on a cutting-edge new Porsche showroom in York.

The Porsche Centre York, at Nether Poppleton, will display the range of new and Porsche approved pre-owned sports cars, alongside a full workshop to support service and customer care.

The redevelopment work is expected to take about nine months.

The satellite centre will complement Porsche Centre Leeds and will offer the full range of Porsche services, including new and Porsche approved pre-owned sales, servicing, parts, a service loan fleet and a full range of Porsche demonstrators.

Local delivery and collection will be available ensure any servicing or repairs are conducted with minimal inconvenience to the customer.

York's new 567sq m showroom, at York Business Park, will feature an exterior aluminium façade including LED strips and logo.

Porsche Centre York will feature a boutique-style showroom including a handover lounge and electric vehicle display, plus capacity for up to 25 Porsche approved pre-owned vehicles to be displayed.

The workshop will include a customer Direct Dialogue Service bay, wheel alignment bay and specialist EV diagnostic bay, as well as on site car preparation facilities.

New facilities and improved services include an eight- bay workshop, an MOT bay, four-wheel alignment bays and a ‘driver assist’ calibration bay.

The Porsche Direct Dialogue Service bay, supporting quick, on-the-spot diagnosis, will include electric vehicle dedicated bays, an executive lounge area, and a ‘Kidz zone’ complete with iPads and gaming pod.

John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600, said: “Having represented this iconic marque since 1967, we are proud to be one of its longest standing dealer partners in the UK and also to have developed our relationship to offer five Porsche Centres, bringing one of the world’s most sought-after sports car brands to even more customers across Yorkshire and the North East.

“We expect Porsche Centre York to be extremely popular, enabling people from the city and further afield to more easily view the full range of vehicles, and complementing the existing Porsche Centres in Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle and Teesside.”

The work follows the expansion and improvement of both Porsche Centre Newcastle and Porsche Centre Sheffield last year; and the opening of a new Porsche Centre in Teesside in 2017.