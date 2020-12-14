TWO women have been arrested after police recovered more than £1,000 worth of suspected stolen items from a car stopped in York.
North Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit wrote on Twitter that it stopped a car "suspected of some Xmas shoplifting."
As well as recovering more than £1,000 worth of suspected stolen items, they found more than £1,000 in cash "thought to be proceeds if crime."
It confirmed that two women were arrested and the car seized, adding: "More property found on house searches."
