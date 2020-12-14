A FIRE that damaged two cars is thought to have been started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 1.36am this morning to Volta Street in Selby after reports of a car on fire.
A spokesman for the service said that on arrival they found the blaze had spread to a second vehicle too.
They said: "The first car suffered 25 per cent fire damage and the second 15 per cent.
"Crews used two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.
"The cause is believed to be deliberate."
