RUNNING Santas were spotted all over York during the weekend, as members of the community came together to raise vital funds for three charities.

Across Saturday and Sunday, over 100 dressed up as Santa in Christmas finery to run, jog walk or wheel for however far they felt able, all with the same goal of raising money for charity.

This year, The Wilberforce Trust, York Rotary and The British Heart Foundation (BHF) have come together and will receive donations from the virtual Santa fun run.

One creative group decided to do this as a 24-hour relay.

York Good Gym, who run to help community projects and older people across the city including tree planting, sorting cans at food banks and hanging curtains for elderly people, took this initiative as a way of building awareness of the event and they managed to get a number of their volunteers running through the night over the weekend.

Jane Carter is head of development at the Wilberforce Trust, which caters for people of all ages who have sight or hearing loss.

They provide supported accommodation, rehab services, a family club and a range of activities to help people adapt to sight loss.

Jane said: ““Demand for our services from people across the city with sight or hearing loss has increased due to the pressures of lockdown.

“So many of our fundraising events have also been cancelled, so this virtual fun run has come at a vital time for us.”

Diana Naish is a member of staff at York Rotary, which works hard throughout the year to give back to the community and make a difference to those less fortunate.

Speaking on receiving donations, Diana said: “Now, more than ever, we must do our utmost to assist those in our community who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in need to help.

“We continue to support the many local charities who provide this help”

Jane Horsnell, of The British Heart Foundation, said: “The support we have had for this event has been fantastic.

“Our supporters in York have once again shown how committed they are to beating heartbreak forever.”

BHF branch volunteer, Vicky Hearson, usually organises the ‘Chase the Pud’ event. But, with this being unable to go ahead, she has managed to get 35 members of her Good Gym group involved in the virtual run.

Jane from the BHF went on to say: “We are just so grateful.”

The best dressed Santa, child and dog all received prizes, which were kindly donated by a number of different local companies.