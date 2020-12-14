A YORK woman has shaved her head for Macmillan Cancer Support to raise vital funds for the charity.

Hazel Detheridge, from Acomb, was inspired to ‘brave the shave’ as many of her friends and family have been affected by cancer.

Earlier this year Hazel found out that her friend’s mum had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time, at the same time her uncle was receiving treatment for cancer and three years ago she lost her aunty to cancer.

Hazel, 47, said: “I have so many people close to me that are experiencing this horrible disease and I just thought to myself, there must be something I can do.

“I decided to brave the shave, I’m no runner or baker, so this felt like the way I could give something back.

“I know of the fantastic support that Macmillan gives people, the nurses are like angels.

“Macmillan are there for the patients and the family, and that’s so important when you’re faced with a cancer diagnosis.”

Hazel, who works at MJ Roberts Pharmacy on Boroughbridge Road in Acomb, had her head shaved on December 4 at the Rock the Barnet salon.

She has managed to raise over £700 for the charity so far.

Hazel went on to say: “I’ve been blown away by the support of friends and family, I originally set a target of £300, the fact we’re over £700 is phenomenal.

“I feel so proud that I’ve been able to make some difference to people diagnosed with cancer. My advice to people thinking about raising money is - don’t think, just do it.”

Hazel’s donation page remains open and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3oG4oEc

Macmillan have launched an appeal in Yorkshire, every donation will give vital support to those in need.