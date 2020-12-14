SOME guinea pigs had a near miss after a fire last night.
Firefighters were called out at about 10pm on December 13 to Ulleskelf near Tadcaster to reports of a bin fire.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said on arrival they found that the blaze involved four wheelie bins which were alight and that the fire had spread to a nearby guinea pig enclosure.
A spokesman for the service said: "The fire caused 4sqm of damage, crews used one hose reel plus lighting and a thermal imaging camera.
"No guinea pigs were hurt."
