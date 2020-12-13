A BIKER is facing a £998 bill after covering up his number plate when he saw a police safety camera van - even though he wasn't even speeding.
North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau tweeted that the motorcyclist was seen to cover up the plate on his machine after seeing the van on the A169.
It said he had pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a Safety Camera Officer in the execution of their duty and had been ordered to pay £998 in fine and costs.
"Although the bike was performing an overtake, the officer did not believe the bike was speeding and did not activate the LASER device," it tweeted.
"However upon seeing the rider cover up his plate, observations were passed and the bike was stopped a short while later."
