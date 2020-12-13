POLICE say the driver of this battered car thought it was roadworthy - but there may be a logical explanation for their thought process.
A North Yorkshire Police officer tweeted that he assisted colleagues in the York North area who had stopped the vehicle.
"Driver tested positive on DrugWipeUK, which may explain why he thought his vehicle was roadworthy!" tweeted TC Mark Patterson.
The officer added that a prohibition notice was issued to prevent it being driven on a road until fixed, with a blood sample from the driver sent off for analysis.