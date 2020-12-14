HOPES of preventing a repeat of York's disastrous Boxing Day floods of five years ago have been given a massive boost.

Plans to create a flood storage area on the River Foss north of Strensall were given the green light by Ryedale District Council last week, having already been approved by City of York Council in November.

Work on the scheme, which falls within the boundary of two authorities, is now expected to start next spring.

It is set to better protect 490 vulnerable homes between Strensall and The Groves area of York from flooding, says the Environment Agency.

It said the project would also reduce flood risk to key transport routes and result in benefits to the environment including tree planting, wetland creation and improvements to river bank habitat.

"The purpose of the storage area is to help reduce peak flows in the river, therefore reducing flooding downstream,"said a spokesperson.

"During heavy rain, the structure fills with water, temporarily holding back flood water and reducing the flood risk to properties along the Foss Corridor, towards York city centre. Once the flood has passed the water in the storage area will subside.

"For the vast majority of time, the structure will not need to be used in this way which means that farming practices will be able to continue in the area."

Project manager Richard Lever said the areas were not like reservoirs and did not store water permanently.

"They are designed to be dry in normal weather conditions and only fill up for short periods during large flood events," he said.

“Materials for building the embankment for the storage area will be taken from within the site, creating pits which fill with water and act as permanent shallow ponds.

“Unlike other physical flood defences, a flood storage area can be built at some distance from the communities they protect and therefore have less impact than building formal defences.”

He said flood risks in York were likely to increase with more extreme weather conditions predicted due to climate change, but there were no flood defences along the Foss Corridor and a flood storage area was the only viable option.

The agency has already taken action to prevent a repeat of the 2015 Floss floods by strengthening the pumps at the Foss Barrier, which pump water out of the river into the Ouse but which were overwhelmed in 2015 by the sheer volume of water coming downstream.