WE'VE all heard of health and safety - but what about 'elf' and safety. That's the message Nikki Ferreira has been giving out in her household with her Covid-secure message from her elf.

Nikki is just one of thousands across the land taking part in the annual 'elf on the shelf' tradition in the run up to Christmas.

Every year from December 1, households across the country are visited by cheeky toy elves, who ‘spy’ on children and report their behaviour, both good and bad, back to Santa in the run-up to Christmas.

Parents are supposed to move the puppet around the house each day to create the illusion that he is popping up somewhere new.

The popular elf character has become a Christmas tradition for many families. Many buy the branded Elf on the Shelf toy but also a range of look-a-like characters too.

After our call out to readers asking them to share their photos - we were inundated with snaps of these Santa spies.

In Nikki's snap, her elf is in the bathroom next to a sign that reads: "Wash your hands and keep them clean; this stops the spread of Covid-19". The toy is wearing a mask, and next to it is some hand sanitiser, a pack of wipes and a measuring tape - reminding people to socially distance.

Another reader also played the Covid card - Elaine Davies's put her elf in quarantine with a note telling the children when the self isolation ends. Or rather - 'elf' isolation!

Lots of parents shared photos of their elves up to no good: making a mess, eating all the breakfast cereal and generally getting up to lots of mischief.

Thanks for all your photos: or should that be "elfies"!

