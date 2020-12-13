THE vaccination campaign against the cornavirus is due to start in York at 8.30am on Thursday, The Press understands.
A reliable source said that the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was due to arrive in York on Wednesday before people started getting the jab the following morning at the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site off Moor Lane.
It is understood that people aged 80 and over will be prioritised, along with care home workers, and people should not contact their GP to ask for an appointment, as they will be contacted when they are due to receive the jab.