NORTH Yorkshire has turned green in Public Health England's latest coronavirus map after a further fall in the number of cases.
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area in the rolling seven day period to December 8 was 98.7 per 100,000 population.
That compares with 102.4 yesterday, which takes it below the 100 threshold at which the colour changes from blue to green in PHE's map.
The number of cases also fell in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area to 122.8 from 131.3 yesterday.