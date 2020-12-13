A YORK pub landlord has told how Tier 2 rules are resulting in a 'shocking' amount of food wastage.
Jason Hawkins, who runs the Three Tuns in Coppergate, said many customers were buying a meal simply to get a few drinks and then leaving the food to go to waste.
Under the Tier 2 restrictions, pubs are only allowed to serve drinks if they are to accompany a 'substantial' meal.
But Mr Hawkins said:"What we are finding a bit unpalatable is that the amount of food waste is shocking.
"Many people are buying a meal simply to get a few drinks and leaving the food to go to waste.
"I disagree with the Scotch egg being classed as a substantial meal and we don’t do it, but having seen the wastage I can see why some pubs are."
