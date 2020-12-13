THE Archbishop of York has revealed that one of the TV programmes he is most looking forward to over Christmas is Gogglebox, saying it portrays a 'glorious, diverse picture of the United Kingdom.'
Stephen Cottrell, writing in the Radio Times, heaps praise on the Channel 4 reality show, which features families and friends in their own homes as they react to television programmes.
He writes: "What I love about it is that I see in the people I'm watching, a joyful and diverse common humanity and a country that is represented in all its constituent parts - north and south, east and west. Somehow it restores my faith in humanity."
He says that on Gogglebox, we see 'people from all walks of life, all ages, all regions, all colours, all faiths, all ethnicities, laughing and joking and arguing and weeping around the the television.'
He writes: "I want us to be a Gogglebox Britain, laughing and weeping together, and seeing our diversity as a great strength."
The Archbishop also speaks of his concern for public service broadcasting, which like the NHS and Church of England, is a 'precious part of our cultural ecology' which can be trusted but is under threat.
