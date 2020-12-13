POLICE have staged a late night patrol of York allotments which have been hit by a wave of damage and thefts.
The allotments at the end of Kilburn Road suffered overnight shed break-ins, damage to sheds and theft of tools earlier this week, and one shed containing tools, a lawnmower and trimmer, was set on fire.
Police have urged allotment users to be vigilant and take as many security precautions as they can, and officers tweeted that they staged a late night patrol yesterday evening, due to the recent criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.
"We have spoken with some late night gardeners who were very pleased to see us in the area," they added.