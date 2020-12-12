YORK'S coronavirus rate has edged up again.
Public Health England said the rolling rate of confirmed infections in the City of York Council area in the seven days to December 7 was 67.4 per 100,000 population.
That's up from the rate of 65 announced yesterday and the rate of 60.8 published the day before, although York's figure is still hugely better than the national average for England of 156.5 per 100,000 population, or the regional average for Yorkshire and The Humber of 153.1.
The rolling rate for the North Yorkshire County Council area was 102.4, down slightly on the figure of 104.5 published yesterday.
The figure of 131.3 in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area was more sharply down on the 145.7 published yesterday.
Hambleton also achieved a noticeable drop to 52.4 from 64.4 the day before, while Ryedale's figure rose from 70.4 to 77.6.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment