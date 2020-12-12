THIS was the scene in York's premier shopping street today, as crowds of shoppers went hunting for Christmas gifts.
The packed Coney Street was in stark contrast to just a few weeks ago, during the second lockdown, when it was all but deserted.
Queues built up outside numerous retail outlets across the city centre, including fashion stores, shoe shops, jewellery shops and card shops, with customer numbers restricted to ensure social distancing inside their premises.
The high footfall gave a festive boost to retailers fighting for survival in the wake of the pandemic and online competition.
But some may also be concerned that the sheer numbers of shoppers might pose a risk of people unwittingly passing on and contracting the coronavirus, and causing a spike in York's currently low coronavirus infection rate.
*What do readers think? Are today's busy streets something to be welcomed or feared? Or both?
