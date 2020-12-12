YORK City fans have returned to Bootham Crescent today for the first time in nine months.
A limited number of socially distanced supporters were allowed into the ground to see City play Spennymoor Town under the city's Tier 2 restrictions.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that it was 'nice to see fans back at Bootham Crescent,' while a fan expressed his emotion at the homecoming by tweeting:"I never thought I would get back to BC for proper game again. Today is a massive boost. To feel at home again. To be surrounded by good people who I’ve missed so much. I’m gutted if you can’t go but I will carry each of you in my heart."
Another tweeted it all seemed to have been organised very well, adding: "I even get my own name tag!"