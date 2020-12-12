NINETY-FOUR people have been arrested in just six days by Humberside Police in the latest phase of its 'Operation Galaxy.'
The force says those arrested are suspected to be involved in a wide range of offences, including rape, domestic abuse, burglary, assault and child sex offences.
A spokesperson said it had carried out warrants at properties across the force and as a result, drugs with a street value of more than £235,000 and a wide range of weapons – from knuckle dusters to knives and tasers - 'are now safely out of the hands of suspected criminals and off our streets.'
It said the operation involves another month of intensive action to 'target those causing the most harm in our communities.'