A LEADING city centre businessman has launched a petition calling for the city's tourism and marketing organisation Make It York to be wound up.

Phil Pinder, head of York Retail Forum, set up the petition after Make It York asked for a taxpayer-funded bailout to keep it afloat after being “decimated” by the pandemic.

A council report has revealed that if the council does not step in, Make It York (MIY) and Visit York will shut down, leaving “significant debts”- with a large number of staff being made redundant without compensation.

The organisation wants its rent payments for offices in Museum Street and Silver Street to be deferred, a loan of £300,000 if necessary and a “letter of guarantee” from the council that it will have access to up to £1 million.

Senior councillors have been told the impact will be “severe” if the company fails - and as it is owned by City of York Council, creditors will ask the local authority to pay off outstanding debts.

Mr Pinder's petition, which can be found by going to https://www.change.org/p/city-of-york-council-the-winding-up-of-make-it-york-ltd?use_react=false, is headed: "Please don't gamble our money on Make It York Ltd".

It criticises Make It York and claims: "For the council to underwrite such a huge request would put a huge strain on City of York Council resources when the very optimistic recovery plan fails in future.

"We urge councillors to wind up Make if York now, your liabilities will be nil.

"We suggest you look to merge the City & Visit York teams into York BID and the remaining business staff be redeployed under the guidance of the LEP."

The Press has asked Make It York if it wishes to comment on the petition but managing director Sean Bullick is reported to have argued that at a time when the city is under great pressure from the economic impact of the pandemic, it needs such an organisation which can promote the city, attract visitors and investment, and support local businesses.