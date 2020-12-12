THE coronavirus infection rate has edged up in the latest Public Health England statistics.
The rolling seven day rate of new cases in the City of York Council area in the week to December 6 was 65 per 100,000 population, up from 60.8 in the week to December 5.
The figure for the North Yorkshire County Council area was 104.5, marginally up from 103.9, and the figure for the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area was 145.7, down from 147.4.
Ryedale's rate was 70.4, up from 65, Hambleton's remained the same, at 64.4, Harrogate's was 95.1, up from 94.5, Selby's was 100.4, down from 101.5 and Scarborough's was the highest, at 171.
