SEVEN schools in the York area are affected by coronavirus - but there are now no cases in the city's care homes.
City of York Council's latest 'Covid-19 Daily Data Tracker' report reveals the latest picture in residential settings and schools.
It says that as of Thursday, there were no care homes in the council area with confirmed Covid-19 infections, involving either residents or staff.
It says the latest ‘outbreak’, involving two or more cases, was reported in a residential care setting on November 25.
However, in the seven days up to last Sunday, there were 10 children of primary and secondary school age who had tested positive for the coronavirus, across seven different schools.