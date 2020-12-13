NATIVITY productions at school are part and parcel of Christmas celebrations.
Over the years, pupils have enjoyed dressing up and staging nativities at the end of term each December.
Proud parents and grandparents assemble to see their loved ones dressed up as one of the Kings, or a shepherd, angel - or even Mary or Joseph.
Because of the pandemic, that may not be possible for schools and nurseries this year.
So we have shared some nativity photos from yesteryear, featuring St Barnabas School, St Lawrence’s School, Hempland School and English Martyrs’ Roman Catholic Primary School.
If you are putting on a nativity this year , please email stephen.lewis@thepress.co.uk with your story and photographs.