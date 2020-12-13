BUSINESS leaders have hit out at City of York Council plans to cut a top planning officer post - saying the role is "crucial" to helping the economy recover from the pandemic.

Under council restructure plans, due to be approved at a meeting today, two assistant director jobs in the environment, transport and planning department will be merged into a new role.

But York Property Forum - part of the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce - is "strongly urging" councillors to rethink the move.

Steve Secker, chair of York Property Forum, said: “At a time of economic uncertainty and in the face of an acknowledged housing crisis in the city, it seems a very short sighted recommendation to remove the post of Assistant Director of Planning within the council.

"If the council leadership is serious about ‘building back better’ then the planning function of the council, through working constructively with the private sector and housing associations, is absolutely crucial to achieve this often stated aim, as the economic impact of the pandemic becomes clear.

“This is even more pressing with the Local Plan in jeopardy, and with no dates set for further hearings of the Plan, the council should be adding resource to the already stretched planning department rather than taking it away."

“As an organisation that represents local businesses who invest significant amounts of money and interest in York, we feel that the recommendation to this committee will undoubtedly put the continued economic progress of the city at risk.”

A report prepared for the meeting on Monday says the restructure needs to save money - but make sure there are enough staff to tackle increasing workloads.

It says: "The chief operating officer has spoken on a number of occasions, with staff affected, including individual confidential discussions.

"All staff have had the opportunity to feed in their comments.

"Trade Unions have been involved, receiving copies of the report and a briefing from the chief operating officer."