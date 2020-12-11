NEW coronavirus statistics for York continue to paint an encouraging picture for the city.
City of York Council says in its Covid-19 Data Tracker that the positivity rate for test results has fallen from a peak of almost 18 per cent in mid-October to only 1.95 per cent, which compares to national and regional averages of 6.1 per cent and 5.9 per cent respectively.
It says the rate of new Covid cases per 100,000 of population for people aged 60 plus - a particularly significant age group - in the seven days to December 4 was 76.7 per 100,000 population, compared with national and regional averages of 113.2 and 141.9 respectively.
It also says that the city continues to have a 'green' exceedance rating' in a Public Health England comparison of the number of new cases over a 14 day period with the previous six weeks, which indicates if the previously observed trend is worsening.
The report adds that as of Thursday, there were no care homes with any confirmed Covid cases, although in the seven days to December 6 ten schoolchildren at seven schools tested positive.
Meanwhile, NHS England said two more patients with coronavirus had died at hospitals run by the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.