PASSENGERS getting on board a brand new fleet of buses in York might well recognise the voice of the announcer.

BBC weather forecaster Paul Hudson is adding a little sunshine to Transdev's new £1.4 million fleet of five British built double deckers.

Paul, famed for his daily forecasts on the BBC’s Look North and the region’s BBC local radio stations, is providing the voice to welcome customers on the all new Cityzap express buses between York and Leeds city centres.

The new low-emission buses enter service from this Sunday (December 13).

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “Cityzap changed the face of travel between York and Leeds over four years ago, and part of our vision to build buses back better in our cities is this launch of our new Sky Class bus fleet.

“British bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis describes them as the highest specification they’ve ever been asked to build, and that was our vision from concept to reality. We’re very proud to bring our ambitious ideas to life in such a spectacular way for fast and comfortable non-stop journeys between two of Yorkshire’s favourite cities.

“We believe Sky Class creates the ultimate travel experience and will attract people to switch from the car and train, just like Cityzap has done since it was originally launched.

“We create buses that people are proud to be seen on. It is that ambition that will help us drive more and more people to high quality public transport and, reduce the impact of congestion and harmful emissions and help transform our towns and cities.”

As well as taking customers straight to the heart of York and Leeds, the new Cityzap buses will, for the first time, also serve the Logic Leeds development, home to Amazon’s £60m distribution complex. The move opens up fast travel opportunities for hundreds of the online retailer’s staff, with easy connections at Leeds and York to destinations across Yorkshire.

The Sky Class specification on the new Cityzap buses brings new levels of comfort and sophistication to the popular Cityzap service, run by Transdev from its base in York.

The new buses include:

• High-comfort luxury seating, with leather head rests in Cityzap’s signature red and silver

• A choice of traditional duo and individual lounge seating, offering extra choice, space and style

• Spacious group and twin tables – ideal for the family to enjoy the journey together or for easy, comfortable workspaces

• Double glazing with tinted glass for privacy, class and a more relaxing travel experience

• Wireless and USB mobile device charging at every seat

• Superfast and free Wi-Fi to stay connected every inch of the way

• Low emission engines – meeting and beating the toughest environmental standards

• Full colour next stop displays showing live bus and rail connections at key calling points

• Cityzap’s new Book Club – with a great selection of reading always at hand • Contactless payments – swift and secure, with money-saving ticket options for everyone

• A glass ceiling to let in the Yorkshire sunshine – and gaze at the stars when night falls