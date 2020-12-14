YORK mum Kristie Atherton only saw her newborn daughter on a special video 'app' after she was forced to self-isolate in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 shortly after giving birth.

Mum and baby were kept apart for ten days following the birth - and Kristie says the 'app' was "life changing" because it allowed her and the rest of the family to bond with little Riley, who was born seven weeks early by emergency caesarean on November 15.

While Kristie recovered from the birth in isolation at York Hospital, baby Riley was being cared for by nurses in the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU).

Because Kristie tested positive for Covid on arrival at hospital, it meant baby Riley had to be kept apart from her - and the rest of the family: dad Mark and big sister Freya, aged seven.

Kristie, 32, of Clifton, said the NHS vCreate video system allowed her, Mark and Freya, to see regular pictures and videos of Riley straight from her crib at SCBU.

And when Kristie was discharged home after six days to continue her self-isolation, the family used Skype to watch baby Riley for hours at a time. This was made possible by the donations of tablets to SCBU. Staff would place a tablet in Riley's incubator so Kristie and Mark could watch their baby via Skype from their home.

Kristie said Freya was even able to record a story for Riley - and staff at SCBU played it to the tiny baby.

The new mum was full of praise for the staff who looked after them both - and for the new technology that helped her, Mark and Freya bond with Riley, who spent the first 19 days of her life in special care.

Kristie said: "It was life changing. I would not have been able to see her - or even see her face - had it not been for that technology.

"When you can see a photo and video - you can see who she looks like - and it helps with the bond."

Vikki Smith, ward manager at York Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit, said: “It’s an anxious time for any parent to have your baby in the special care baby unit and we wanted to make sure we could do everything we could to help families, especially if they are affected by Covid-19.

“We prepared for the situation where both parents may be unable to visit their baby on the unit for a long period of time because of the Covid-19 situation.

"With the help of our SCBU Support Group we were able to purchase vCreate, a system which allows us to take both photos and videos of the babies and send them securely to the parents.

“Kristie and her family faced this worst case scenario and the system worked perfectly. It means the world to us that we were able to provide as much contact as possible for Kristie and the family with baby Riley.”