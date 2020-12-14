An “utterly moronic” driver live streamed himself on Facebook driving one-handed at more than 110mph down the A1(M), York Crown Court heard.

Martin Guy Anthony Reed, 27, yelled obscenities about the police who had pursued him through a residential area and dual carriageways in two counties, said Matt Collins, prosecuting.

“Why am I doing it?” he asked his Facebook audience. “I am going to be a rebel, …. you.”

He swapped his phone from hand to hand and swerved from lane to lane as he drove south through North Yorkshire at the height of the Spring lockdown.

The 20-minute, 36-mile chase ended when police used a “stinger” which Reed hit at 100mph and shredded all four tyres of his Citroen C2 supermini, said Mr Collins.

After viewing the Facebook footage, Recorder Richard Woolfall called it an “utterly moronic, but highly dangerous video”.

The prosecution said the video encouraged other drivers to do likewise.

“You were thoroughly enjoying yourself as you hurled abuse towards the police,” the judge said. “They would have been unable to hear.”

He also saw police footage of the chase.

Reed had clearly been high on the large amount of ketamine he had taken two hours before the chase, he said.

“This was a persistent and deliberate course of very bad driving.”

The judge said that although the roads were emptier than normal because of the lockdown there was still traffic on the A1(M) and during the pursuit, other vehicles had to take evasive action.

He jailed Reed for 32 months, banned him from the roads for five years and two months and ordered him to take an extended driving test before ever driving alone again.

Reed, at the time homeless and now of Princes Street, Shildon, County Durham, was on a 20-month suspended prison sentence at the time. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and drug driving.

The court heard he had two previous convictions for drink driving, as well as convictions for taking a vehicle without consent and driving whilst disqualified.

Mr Collins said the pursuit began at 5.30pm on April 9 when police tried to pull Reed over in Newton Aycliffe, north of Darlington.

Reed set off at speed, overtaking stationary traffic as he shot a red light.

On the A167 he hit 100mph and was still doing 100mph as he joined the A1(M) at Junction 59 and heading south.

By Scotch Corner he was doing 120mph.

Reed’s barrister Thomas Parsons-Munn said the offence had happened at a time when he had “instability” in his life and was homeless.

By the time of the court case, he had got accommodation and job and was no longer using ketamine.

“Since the incident, he has shown an ability to address the fundamental issues that together gave rise to this offending,” said the defence barrister.

The sentence was 12 months for the dangerous driving plus the 20 months previously suspended for wounding and assault in Nottingham.