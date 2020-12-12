Alcohol and driving don't go together as several drivers found out at York Magistrates Court recently.
Benjamin James Dugdale, 31, was more than three times the drink drive limit as he drove dangerously on Tower Street on September 18 and failed to stop when a police officer told him to do so.
He was banned from the roads for two years and put under a four-month nightly curfew at his home in Williamson Gardens, Ripon, from 7pm to 6am and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge. He admitted all three offences.
Sergiu Enea, 28, of Burton Green, Clifton, is another driver off the road for two years. He admitted driving at more than twice the drink drive limit on Layerthorpe on November 13 and was ordered to 80 hours’ unpaid work under a community order and pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge as well as the driving ban.
Jamie Jenkinson, 23, of James House, James Street, York, admitted driving at twice the drink drive limit on James Street on November 14. He was banned for 20 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Stacey-Paige Law, 29, of Willow Bank, New Earswick, was banned for 17 months after she admitted driving at twice the drink drive limit on the A1237 near Poppleton on November 14. She was fined £276 with a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Samuel David Bell, 24, of Albion Avenue, off Poppleton Road, York, admitted drink driving at twice the drink drive limit on Cranbrook Road on November 15. His driving ban is 20 months, and he was fined £276 with a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.