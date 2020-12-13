MORE than 140 artists are ready to welcome you in to their homes next year.

York Open Studios is celebrating it's 20th anniversary in 2021 and will be showcasing the creativity of York over two weekends.

Now featuring more than 140 artists and makers showing and selling their work within their homes and workspaces, this opportunity for art lovers and the curious is a superb way to enjoy fresh air, meet artists, view and buy unique arts and crafts from York’s very best artisans.

Cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19, organisers say the event will continue to celebrate originality and variety, with visitors welcomed by artists who will adhere to Government guidelines, keeping themselves and visitors safe throughout.



Many of the artists booked for this year remain on the list, plus new artists and makers have also been selected by the external panel of art professionals, to give regular visitors a chance to enjoy new work as well as meet their favourite creatives. The two-weekend event will take place on April 17 and 18 and April 24 to 25.

Beccy Ridsdel, one of the founders and an artist in her own right said: “We are grabbing the 2021 York Open Studios with both hands and channelling the optimism and enthusiasm from all our artists to ensure this year’s 20th show is one of the best. Artists and makers bring a diverse range of skills to the weekends producing bespoke ceramics, furniture, glass, jewellery, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles, wood carving and multi-media. There is something for everyone and every pocket. The artists also love to showcase their work within their surroundings and really value the interaction, whether you’re a buyer or a burgeoning artist. It’s a fabulous way too to enjoy York and view extraordinary work. It’s a date worth saving.”