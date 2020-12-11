A SECTION of the A19 south of York, described as "dangerous" by a concerned local resident, does not meet the criteria for a reduction in the speed limit, the county council says.

Escrick resident Lela Rowe says action is needed to make the A19 safer through the village before someone is killed, as reported by The Press yesterday.

It comes after a crash involving a VW Beetle and a JCB Fastrac towing a slurry tanker on Monday night.

Lela, who lives near the scene of the collision, said she had heard "at least four crashes near her house before."

When she looked online about how many crashes there had been on the A19 in Escrick over the past 10 years, she said she found about 22.

Lela believes the speed limit needs reducing from 40mph to 30mph through the village, and thinks more street lights should be installed, as "it's such a dark road." Lela also believes introducing speed cameras could help make the road safer.

Allan McVeigh, head of network strategy at North Yorkshire County Council, has responded to the call for action to make the road safer by saying: "We have a responsibility to make the county’s roads as safe as possible for all road users and will always listen and respond to concerns raised by the public.

"In addition to the central islands, we have already installed two permanent vehicle activated signs for example, at either end of the village to remind motorists of the speed limit. Further, the speed limit signs throughout the village have enhanced yellow backing boards, which act as a clear visible reminder.

"We also work closely with our 95 Alive partners on road safety generally and I am aware that the North Yorkshire Police camera van has been deployed to Escrick, providing further road safety and community assurance.

"As this section of the A19 is relatively open, with few properties having vehicle access onto the road, it would not meet the criteria for a reduction in speed limit. Speeding was not an underlying factor either in the five injury collisions over the last five full years (up to 2019). Therefore, whilst I do understand local concerns, inevitably we have to focus on those locations with the poorest collision history. We do though monitor road accident statistics regularly and will always act, where it supports the need for intervention."