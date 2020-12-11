YORK residents can now book a free coronavirus test even if they have no symptoms.

But the tests will only be available to people who work in retail, hospitality or transport - including taxi drivers - at first.

It is hoped asymptomatic testing will then open up to people who work with vulnerable residents.

The rapid tests will provide results in 30 minutes and be carried out at York St John University's Foss Sports Hall on the Lord Mayor’s Walk campus.

People working in the retail, hospitality or transport sectors, and who are free of Coronavirus symptoms, can book online by visiting york.gov.uk/SymptomFreeCOVIDTest.

Or call 01904 551 559 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, to arrange an appointment.

Leader of City of York Council Keith Aspden said: “We are hugely grateful to York St John University for allowing us to utilise their testing site for the next few weeks.

“We want to build on the successful targeted testing both universities carried out in recent weeks. This is another example of how York is coming together to fight the pandemic and ensure we are doing all we can to protect our city.

“I would urge those that are eligible to book their tests to help keep the people we love safe and the places we love open.”