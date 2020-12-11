THEY'RE celebrating at a North Yorkshire brewery after one of their own scooped a coveted title.
Oliver Fozard, head brewer at Rooster’s Brewing Co in Knaresborough has walked away - albeit virtually - with the title of Brewer of the Year at the Guild of Beer Writers’ Annual Awards.
The winners were announced on a Zoom event on December 10.
The Guild’s annual competition for communication about beer and pubs this year received close to 150 entries across nine categories.
Oliver won the highest number of votes in a poll of Guild members.
Presenting the award, chairman, Pete Brown said: “Oliver is a hugely popular figure in the brewing industry and his win this year in our vote was decisive. He’s taken on the mantle at Rooster’s and overseen the move to a new brewhouse, while continuing to produce a stunning core range of beers at the same time as creating new ones under the Outlaw Project. But on top of that, he’s been an excellent ambassador and role model for positive mental health in the industry with the launch of collaboration beer Mind Games. and through speaking out and writing about his own experiences.”