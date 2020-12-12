A HOTEL in York city centre reopens next week for the first time since March.

Moxy, which first opened back in July last year, and says it caters for city residents as well as guests, closed ahead of the first lockdown in Spring and was subsequently taken over by Hotel Co 51 .

Now the 118-room hotel at Peasholme Green, which has a bar and cafe that can be shared by locals too, is set to reopen its doors on Tuesday, December 15, to guests.

Captain of the property, Tristan Ciancio, said he can't wait to welcome them back.

He said: "We were only open for eight months and then we have been closed for nine months.

"It's been a tough year, but we're glad to be back.

"We have already got a few bookings, but we are not full as things stand.

"We are seeing the first shoots of a recovery and we're looking forward to seeing the public again.

"We have a small team of staff. At the minute we have eight, but hopefully we'll be able to take on more if it gets busy."

Area sales manager, Derek Macmillan, said: "It makes sense to open in York again now as people are desperate to come to York to do their Christmas shopping."

